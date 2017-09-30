One person hospitalized following shooting in southeast Charlott - | WBTV Charlotte

One person hospitalized following shooting in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

One person is being treated for life threatening injuries following a shooting in southeast Charlotte, EMS confirmed. 

The incident occurred at the 400 block of Orange St.

The identity of the victim is unknown. 

This is a developing story.  

