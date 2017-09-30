Fatal wreck on Highway 218, drivers told to avoid area - | WBTV Charlotte

Fatal wreck on Highway 218, drivers told to avoid area

Source: Dwayne McFalls Source: Dwayne McFalls
Following a fatal wreck, the Mint Hill Fire Department has closed 218 past Olde Sycamore Dr. 

Firefighters are still responding to the crash. The cause and the identity of the victims are unknown. 

This is a developing story. 

