Night was falling when a hiker got hurt in the NC mountains. Then, a Black Hawk arrived.

A car overturned on Belmeade Drive and San Gabriel Avenue, trapping one Saturday afternoon.More >>
A car overturned on Belmeade Drive and San Gabriel Avenue, trapping one Saturday afternoon.More >>
A 70-year-old hiker who hurt his hip deep in the woods near a waterfall in the N.C. mountains was rescued by a Black Hawk helicopter crew that included members of the Charlotte Fire Department.More >>
A 70-year-old hiker who hurt his hip deep in the woods near a waterfall in the N.C. mountains was rescued by a Black Hawk helicopter crew that included members of the Charlotte Fire Department.More >>
Thursday night, campus officials say a student at Holshouser came forward to "take responsibility for the sign, the photograph, and the initial post of the image on Snapchat."More >>
Thursday night, campus officials say a student at Holshouser came forward to "take responsibility for the sign, the photograph, and the initial post of the image on Snapchat."More >>
Following a fatal wreck, the Mint Hill Fire Department has closed 218 past Olde Sycamore Dr. Firefighters are still responding to the crash.More >>
Following a fatal wreck, the Mint Hill Fire Department has closed 218 past Olde Sycamore Dr. Firefighters are still responding to the crash.More >>
One pedestrian was pronounced dead around 4:30 a.m. after being struck by a car, according to the Huntersville Fire Department.More >>
One pedestrian was pronounced dead around 4:30 a.m. after being struck by a car, according to the Huntersville Fire Department.More >>