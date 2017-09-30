Pedestrian struck, killed on I-77

One pedestrian was pronounced dead around 4:30 a.m. after being struck by a car, according to the Huntersville Fire Department.

Three other people were in the car when the person was hit. One passenger was taken to the hospital with "major injuries," according to firefighters.

The condition of the other two are unknown.

The incident occurred just before exit 23. The identity of the driver has not been released.

