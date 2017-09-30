Woman cited for trying to bring gun into Rowan County courthouse

This gun is similar to the one seized at the Rowan County courthouse on Wednesday (Source: DE Guns.net)

A woman was given a citation by deputies for trying to bring a handgun into the Rowan County courthouse on Wednesday.

According to the report, Carmen Flores was coming inside the courthouse at the entrance on Liberty Street. When her pocketbook went through the metal detector, deputies discovered a loaded Taurus Millennium G2 9mm handgun.

Flores told deputies that she lives in Bessemer City and keep the gun in her purse. She said that she carried the gun with her so that she would not leave it at home with her children.

She said that she forgot that the gun was in the purse.

Flores was given a citation for carrying a concealed weapon. The gun and fourteen live rounds were seized by deputies.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.