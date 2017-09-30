Orvis to partner with LandTrust on Yadkin River conservation project

In September of 2016, Alcoa obtained their new license for operating four dams on the Yadkin River, and one component of this agreement is the opportunity for a significant amount of land to be conserved.

The Salisbury based LandTrust for Central North Carolina was an integral part of the original negotiations for the Alcoa relicensing settlement agreement, and was able to successfully advocate for the opportunity to conserve 4,700 acres of land comprising 76 miles of shoreline.

The LandTrust for Central North Carolina is now raising the funds necessary to purchase these lands. The LandTrust seeks to acquire and conserve the tracts along the South Yadkin River and High Rock Lake, and our partner, The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is working to acquire the lands along the Tuckertown Reservoir. The total cost for both acquisitions is approximately $12 million.

The Orvis Company, upon hearing about this momentous land acquisition project, has generously offered to help The LandTrust raise funds. Mary Schaeffer, Orvis’ district manager for North Carolina, stated, “We are excited to partner with The LandTrust on this, particularly for the opportunity to have such an impactful conservation cause to focus our efforts on so close to home.”

Orvis believes that, if we are to benefit from the use of our natural resources and environment, we must be willing to act to preserve them. Therefore, on the weekend of October 7th and 8th, Orvis has pledged 5% of the pretax profits from their four North Carolina locations (Asheville, Charlotte, Greensboro, and Raleigh) to the Alcoa Project.

“The conservation of the Alcoa lands represents a significant undertaking in the history of the region and The LandTrust,” states Executive Director Travis Morehead. “We have permanently conserved 25,000 acres of land in our 21 year history, and working with the Wildlife Resources Commission we could help protect nearly 1/5 of that amount with just one project. The significance of conserving these lands cannot be overstated, it is the culmination of what The LandTrust has sought to achieve since its inception – protection at a landscape scale along the Yadkin River.”

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.