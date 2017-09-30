Salisbury bank offers reward to catch bank robber

F & M Bank is now offering a $500 reward as the search continues for the man who robbed the bank's Jake Alexander Boulevard location on Thursday.

During the robbery the suspect approached the teller and demanded money. The teller cooperated with the suspect’s demands and then the suspect fled the bank on foot.

The suspect is a black male and was last seen wearing a black V-neck t-shirt, black baseball cap and black sunglasses.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Shane Hill at 704-638-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Tips may be submitted online at http:/tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.