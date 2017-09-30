Salisbury bank offers reward to catch bank robber

One pedestrian was pronounced dead around 4:30 a.m. after being struck by a car, according to the Huntersville Fire Department.More >>
The fire was reported just after 7 a.m. at a two-story home in the 6900 block of Old Beatty Ford Road in Rockwell.More >>
A woman was given a citation by deputies for trying to bring a handgun into the Rowan County courthouse on Wednesday.More >>
In September of 2016, Alcoa obtained their new license for operating four dams on the Yadkin River, and one component of this agreement is the opportunity for a significant amount of land to be conserved.More >>
From the City of Salisbury: With the upcoming retirement of Assistant City Manager John Sofley, and a department change for a former human resources employee, Salisbury management will fill the two vacant positions with revised job titles and responsibilities.More >>
