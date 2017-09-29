One injured when SUV crashes into two homes in northeast Charlotte

At least one person was injured when a vehicle struck two homes in northeast Charlotte Friday night.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on the 4700 Reinbeck Drive. One person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with very serious injuries.

The victim's name and condition have not been released.

At the scene it appeared the vehicle - an SUV - struck one home then crashed into another. Both homes were heavily damaged.

Police have not said what may have led to the crash or if any charges are being filed.

