NC woman startled by alligator in her garage. Here’s what happened next.

SOUTHPORT, NC (Joe Marusak/The Charlotte Observer) - A woman in the N.C. coastal city of Southport had a frightening encounter with an alligator in her garage this week.

The woman told Brunswick County sheriff’s deputies she was so startled at first that “honestly, I didn’t know who to call,” according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post.

She dialed 911 and was glad she did, as two deputies and an Animal Protective Services worker showed up and corralled the young gator with an animal control pole.

“This little fella was clearly lost when he showed up in the resident’s garage,” the sheriff’s office said. “With some assistance from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services and a couple of deputies, he was safely delivered back to his home in the marsh!

“Thanks to this resident for the great photos and for calling us out to assist!”

The sheriff’s office post included a thank you note from the woman.

“Being an animal lover, I also appreciate that the gator was just removed, and not destroyed,” the woman wrote. “My thanks to all of them for an exciting yet scary time! And for being so professional and courteous.”

The young gator, however, wasn’t as frightening as other, far larger gators that have meandered into the neighborhood, one resident posted on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

“At least is wasn’t 10 foot 550 lb one that used to live over there!!!” the woman wrote. “There were three over there. They come and go, thank goodness.”

“This is scary!” another resident posted. “That alligator is a predator and was looking for food. My puppy was eaten by one of those 'little guys'. My cat survived an alligator attack. Other animals have disappeared from our neighborhood. This is a problem! I am concerned that it was put back and not relocated out of a residential area. He's going to grow and become more aggressive.”