Silver Alert issued for missing Charlotte man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Charlotte man police say could be suffering from a cognitive impairment.

Raymond Lawrence Johnson, 67, was last seen on the 5200 block of Monroe Road in southeast Charlotte. Officials say Johnson is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Johnson is described as a black male with gray curly hair and brown eyes. He is 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 lbs.

Anyone who sees Johnson or has information about his whereabouts should call Det. D.L. Ring at the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-336-3237.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.