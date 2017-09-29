Two rushed to hospital after reported shooting in north Charlotte

Two people were taken to the hospital after a reported shooting in north Charlotte.

The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Augusta Street and Catherine Simmons Avenue, which are both off of Beatties Ford Road. Medic said two people were taken to Carolinas Medical Center from the scene.

Both patients suffered very serious injuries. It is unclear if both patients were shot.

Police have not given further details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

