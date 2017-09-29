Two rushed to hospital after reported shooting, apparent standoff in north Charlotte

Two people were taken to the hospital after a reported shooting that led to a standoff in north Charlotte.

The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Augusta Street and Catherine Simmons Avenue, which are both off of Beatties Ford Road. Medic said two people were taken to Carolinas Medical Center from the scene.

Both patients suffered very serious injuries. It is unclear if both patients were shot.

Officers had the area taped off and were not letting people near the scene. At one point police could be heard over a loudspeaker telling someone to "come out with your hands up."

Police over the loudspeaker: "Come out with your hands up!"#cltmews pic.twitter.com/g02MXox09l — CamMan Ron Lee (@WBTVCamMan) September 30, 2017

Police have not given further details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.