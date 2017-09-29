$500 reward for armed robbery arrest

An unknown man is wanted for robbing the F&M bank at 630 West Jake Alexander Blvd., Salisbury police say.

The bank is offering a $500 reward for the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

The incident occurred Thursday. Police say the suspect approached the teller, demanded money and then ran from the scene after the teller cooperated.

Police describe the suspect as wearing a black v-neck shirt, a black baseball hat and black sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-638-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

