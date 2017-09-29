Forever Family: Meet Jordan

This week on our Forever Family segment, a story like no other - someone very special is helping young Jordan find a home: his big brother!

You see, in foster care, it's hard to find families that will take in large sibling groups, so, in Jordan's case, all three of his brothers' have found adoptive homes separately, while he is still waiting. However, with so many wonderful qualities, his brother's unconditional support, and all the great families that are watching right now, hopefully it won't be much longer.

"My favorite thing about Jordan is that like he is really active likes to play sports a lot. Jordan is so great!" Jordan's brother Logan said.

"One thing I don’t like about him is that he talks a lot," he joked.

Jordan says when he grows up, he wants to be a football player or a firefighter "that helps save people."

"I just want to help people," he added.

Three brothers, all in adoptive family, say its hard that Jordan hasn't found his Forever Family.

"It is really hard because I miss him a lot," Logan said.

Jordan says he's looking for a family who will keep him safe and give him what he needs.

"Not what I want but what I need," he added. "[I'd like to be able to] go places, and they allow us to see our brothers and stuff."

"Seeing my brother finding a Forever Family will make me really happy," Logan said. "Because I will know that he will be safe - like nothing will happen to him."

To learn more about adopting Jordan, contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY. Or log onto foreverfamily.org.

