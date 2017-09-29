Operations, maintenance of I-77 to transition to I-77 Mobility Partners

A death investigation is underway after a body was found in west Charlotte on Friday morning.More >>
A death investigation is underway after a body was found in west Charlotte on Friday morning.More >>
The victim was reportedly shot to death while sitting in a chair inside the home. Investigators said they found a bullet hole in a window.More >>
The victim was reportedly shot to death while sitting in a chair inside the home. Investigators said they found a bullet hole in a window.More >>
Salisbury Indivisible sent city officials with the Salisbury City Council a request to take down the Fame Confederate monument which is located on West Innes Street.More >>
Salisbury Indivisible sent city officials with the Salisbury City Council a request to take down the Fame Confederate monument which is located on West Innes Street.More >>
Last September, Charlotte Mecklenburg police were getting a lot of unwanted national television exposure in the wake of the shooting of Keith Lamont Scott by one of their officers. Now, a year removed from the tragedy and the resulting civil unrest, two local documentary filmmakers – one of whom is the department’s public affairs director – are attempting to get Charlotte officers back on TV, where the aim is to put them in a much more positive light.More >>
Last September, Charlotte Mecklenburg police were getting a lot of unwanted national television exposure in the wake of the shooting of Keith Lamont Scott by one of their officers. Now, a year removed from the tragedy and the resulting civil unrest, two local documentary filmmakers – one of whom is the department’s public affairs director – are attempting to get Charlotte officers back on TV, where the aim is to put them in a much more positive light.More >>
There is some concern that the contractor will not perform the duties up to standard.More >>
There is some concern that the contractor will not perform the duties up to standard.More >>