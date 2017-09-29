Black rice with lime vinaigrette from Marie Spano - | WBTV Charlotte

Black rice with lime vinaigrette from Marie Spano

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup black rice
  • 1/3 cup scallions, diced
  • 1 cup frozen shelled edamame, thawed
  • 1 cup pichuberry, sliced in half

Dressing:

  • 3 limes
  • 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • pink sea salt
  • pepper as desired

Directions:

Cook rice according to package directions. Let cool completely at room temperature. Whisk juice from 3 limes with vinegar and oil. Add salt and pepper as desired. Toss black rice with edamame, pichuberry and scallions. Drizzle dressing on top.

