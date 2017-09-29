Iced coffee from Marie Spano - | WBTV Charlotte

Iced coffee from Marie Spano

3 oz. Iced coffee (made by soaking 1/4 cup grinds in 1 cup cold water overnight, drain after 12 hours).

4 oz. milk

1/2 cup crushed ice

1 packet CocoaVia dark chocolate sweetened

