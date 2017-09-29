JOHNSON C. SMITH: Golden Bulls Football Team Hosts Chowan Saturday

Charlotte, N.C. (Sept. 29, 2017) – The Johnson C. Smith University football team will return home for the first time in two weeks, hosting CIAA Northern Division foe Chowan on Saturday.



The Golden Bulls (0-4, 0-1 CIAA) are smarting from a 20-17 road loss at Elizabeth City State last weekend. Against the Vikings, junior quarterback Terrance Ervin (Richmond, Va.) threw for 171 yards and two scores on a 15-of-32 effort while throwing one interception. Sophomore Desmond Dozier (Longs, S.C.) was the lead receiver for the Gold and Blue, catching three passes for 55 yards and two touchdowns. Dedric Robinson (Pageland, S.C.) led the Golden Bulls on the ground, rushing six times for 44 yards.



Defensively, Marcel Toran (Washington, D.C.) had 11 tackles and one tackle for loss. Kahj Huitt (Smyrna, Ga.), Kyaire Bynum (Lancaster, Pa.) and Daryl Napper (Winston-Salem, N.C.) each had five tackles in the loss.



Chowan (1-3, 1-0 CIAA), playing in the first ever game at the Irwin Belk Complex, enters after downing Livingstone 25-12 last Saturday in Murfreesboro.



Chowan is led by freshman quarterback Bryce Witt, who has accounted for all 11 of the Hawks’ touchdowns this season, throwing for 10 and rushing for a score. A dual threat, he has also eclipsed the 1,000 yard passing mark so far this season.

Redshirt sophomore, Michael Offutt Jr., leads the Hawks in rushing with 238 yards and is third on the team with 129 yards receiving. Last week, he sparked the offense in the win over Livingstone with a program record 346 all-purpose yards, with 189 yards coming on the ground.

Defensively, freshman linebacker, Dre Terry is sixth on the team in tackles and was named CIAA Rookie of the Week for his efforts against Livingstone.



Also aiding the Hawks cause is senior defensive lineman Nate Wyche. He has accumulated 6.5 sacks on the season, which is tied for third in the nation.



All of JCSU’s football games are broadcast on WGNC AM/FM 1450/101.1 and are also available online by visiting jcsn.wgnc.net. Dave Friedman, in his eighth season behind the mic for the Golden Bulls, will have the call.



Game Notes



Live Stats



WGNC Live Audio



