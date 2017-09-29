One arrested after man found dead in Catawba Co home

Justin Tyler Smith, 19, was found dead in his home Friday with a bullet hole in the window, according to investigators.

Jeffery Douglas Brittain, 23, was arrested early Sunday morning in connection with the murder. Catawba County deputies say they believe the incident was over a dispute about a girl.

Smith was reportedly shot to death while sitting in a recliner inside his home.

The incident happened at a home on Ball Park Road, which is off of Buffalo Shoals Road south of Newton. Deputies said a person went to the victim's home to cut the grass and noticed something was wrong.

Brittain was arrested at his home Anderson Mountain Road near Maiden.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.