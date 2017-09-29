Man found dead in Catawba Co home, bullet hole found in window

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in his Catawba County home Friday.

The incident happened at a home on Ball Park Road, which is off of Buffalo Shoals Road south of Newton. Deputies said a person went to the victim's home to cut the grass and noticed something was wrong.

The victim was reportedly shot to death while sitting in a chair inside the home. Investigators said they found a bullet hole in a window. They believe the shooting happened overnight.

The victim's name has not been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Catawba County Sheriff's Office.

