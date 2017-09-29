Stewart Creek HS placed on lockdown for short time due to nearby 'fight crowd'

A high school in Charlotte was placed on lockdown for a short time Friday due to reports of a possible armed person in the area.

According to police, there was a call for a "fight crowd" in a parking lot on the 2700 block of Freedom Drive before noon. The caller told police one of the people in the crowd was possibly armed.

Nearby Stewart Creek High School was placed on lockdown due to the situation, which is standard protocol. The lockdown lasted for about ten minutes and no students were impacted.

Police said no one was injured in the original call and the crowd was dispersed.

