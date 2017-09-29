Rowan Court Watch: Four guilty, sentenced, in unrelated cases

It's been a busy week in court in Rowan County with several cases being heard. Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook provided details on four unrelated cases that were handled this week.

Terry Lee Logan of China Grove was convicted of two counts of felony breaking and/or entering a motor vehicle, two counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, two counts of felony possession of stolen goods, and felony larceny. He admitted his status as a habitual felon and Judge Mark Klass sentenced Logan to a minimum of 58 months to a maximum of 82 months in prison.

Logan had previously been convicted of felony attempted common law robbery, felony breaking and/or entering, and felony breaking and/or entering into a motor vehicle, among other convictions.

On March 31, 2017, deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to investigate a report of a stolen Bosch OBD computer. The owner of the property informed officers that he had allowed a friend to try out the computer. The friend informed officers that the computer had been stolen from his vehicle. During the investigation, officers had made contact with a suspicious person, later identified as Logan, walking down Highway 152 East and carrying a computer. Logan informed the officers at that time that he was coming home from work and the computer belonged to him. Detectives later discovered that Logan and another individual had pawned the computer at Pearls Pawn Shop for $650. During the investigation, officers with the China Grove Police Department recovered a purse from Logan’s residence that had been stolen from a vehicle on April 13, 2017.

Nathaniel Lee Lynn of Salisbury was convicted of two counts of felony attempted larceny, felony attempted injure property to obtain nonferrous metals, and four counts of misdemeanor larceny. He admitted his status as a habitual felon and Judge Mark Klass sentenced Lynn to a minimum of 50 months to a maximum of 72 months in prison. Lynn was also ordered to pay $3274.29 restitution.

On April 29, 2016, officers with the Spencer Police Department received a call regarding damage to the SunTrust Bank. A copper gutter was hanging from the drive-thru and several missing copper down spouts had been taken. Officers with the Salisbury Police Department were also investigating the theft of copper down spouts taken from a local business. A manager at Foil’s Recycling informed officers that Lynn had just sold the business the copper down spouts. Officers were able to match those copper down spouts to the ones that had been stolen from SunTrust Bank.

Lynn had previously been convicted of three separate offenses of felony larceny, among other convictions.

Eugene Oliver, Jr. of Salisbury was convicted of felony deliver a schedule II controlled substance and felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance. He admitted his status as a habitual felon and Judge Mark Klass sentenced Oliver, Jr. to a minimum of 77 months to a maximum of 105 months in prison.

On October 11, 2016, officers with the Salisbury Police Department utilized a confidential informant to purchase cocaine from Oliver, Jr. in exchange for $20.00. Oliver, Jr. had previously been convicted of two separate offenses of felony breaking and/or entering and felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, among other convictions.

Cook said that she appreciated the joint effort on behalf of Assistant District Attorneys Paxton Butler, Tim Gould, Jennifer Suneson and the law enforcement agencies in holding these individuals accountable for their continued criminal conduct.”

Mark Albert Blassingame of Salisbury was convicted on September 27, 2017 in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court of two counts of felony trafficking in opium/heroin, three counts of felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, three counts of felony sell heroin, and felony sell/deliver a schedule VI controlled substance. Judge Mark Klass sentenced Blassingame to a minimum of 70 months to a maximum of 93 months in prison, and ordered a mandatory fine of $50,000.

During the course of an ongoing investigation, detectives with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office began utilizing undercover detectives to purchase heroin from Blassingame. On September 17, 2015, an undercover detective purchased $500 worth of heroin, along with Xanax. On February 9, 2016 and February 11, 2016, an undercover detective purchased heroin from Blassingame. On March 4, 2016, an undercover detective purchased heroin from Blassingame and was thereafter arrested.

Cook thanked Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Suneson and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office in seeing that Blassingame was brought to justice. Cook stated that heroin continues to have a destructive impact on the citizens in our community and as a result, her office will continue to hold those who sell illegal narcotics accountable for their actions.

