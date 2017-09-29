Sept Day 29: Zoey Harper

A little about 6-year-old Zoey Harper:

- Lives in Charlotte.

- In Kindergarten at Elizabeth Traditional Elementary.

- Has Pre B Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

- Diagnosed last year. Treatments to end May 10, 2018.

- Loves ballet and is a self-proclaimed “fashionista”.

Zoey’s mom says Last March Zoey had a 104-degree fever and leg pain. Like any concerned parent, she took her to the hospital.

“After an MRI on her leg, they determined it was ‘something’,” Beth Moye said. “Leukemia was confirmed by a bone morrow biopsy and days later she began chemotherapy.”

At the time, Beth was a single mother. (This picture is Beth and Zoey.) She was devastated. She was worried for her little girl, and also how to pay for what turned out to be multiple hospitalizations, 15-plus spinal taps, many doses of chemo, blood transfusions, platelet transfusions, nasty steroids and more.

Good news is, she ended getting accepted at St. Jude Affiliate Clinic at Novant Health Hemby Children's..., where everything is paid for.

“Through it all she’s stayed positive,” mom Beth said. “She’s so social and eager to get out and meet people, to introduce herself, to tell her story, and to make friends. Her 4-year-old little sister, Sierra, tells people, ‘My sister is stronger than yours, because she’s fighting cancer’."

Beth says Zoey has taught their entire family – Beth, her husband Morgan and Sierra – about being strong. She has inspired them to get involved with Leukemia & Lymphoma Society over the last year. They’ve raised over $20,000 dollars for LLS here in the Charlotte-area.

“She did not deserve this,” Beth says. “No child does. But I feel in my heart that Zoey is going to turn this into something positive. On the way to the hospital for her initial MRI, she told me she wanted to be a cancer doctor to help kids who need help. The next day we were explaining to her that she was one of those kids.”

Welcome to #MollysKids, Zoey.

Thank you, Beth, for sharing your daughter with us.

-Molly

