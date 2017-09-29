Rubbing alcohol used for extermination believed to be cause of Gaston Co fire

A fire that broke out and severely damaged a home in Gaston County Thursday may have been caused due to the use of rubbing alcohol.

The fire broke out around 4:30 p.m. at a home on the 100 block of Propst Road, which is off of Springs Road in Dallas.

From WBTV's Sky3, heavy flames could be seen coming from the roof of the house.

According to Fire Marshal Eric Hendrix, family members were trying to use rubbing alcohol to "exterminate" something in a back bedroom. Hendrix believes that something may have caused the rubbing alcohol to ignite and start the fire. Rubbing alcohol is "extremely flammable," Hendrix says.

Firefighters believe bed bugs may have been issue.

Two women and two pets were able to get out of the home before it was destroyed according to Andy Salas, assistant chief of the North Gaston Volunteer Fire and Rescue.

Crews are still trying to determine what ignited the flames.

