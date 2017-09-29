UCPS teacher under investigation, accused of kicking student - | WBTV Charlotte

UCPS teacher under investigation, accused of kicking student

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A teacher at Marvin Ridge Middle School is under investigation for allegations of kicking a student, Union County Public Schools confirmed. 

The teacher is on administrative leave without pay, according to UCPS. 

The teacher's name has not been released.

