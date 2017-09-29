UCPS teacher under investigation, accused of kicking student

“After an MRI on her leg, they determined it was ‘something’,” Beth Moye said. “Leukemia was confirmed by a bone morrow biopsy and days later she began chemotherapy.”More >>
“After an MRI on her leg, they determined it was ‘something’,” Beth Moye said. “Leukemia was confirmed by a bone morrow biopsy and days later she began chemotherapy.”More >>
The victim was reportedly shot to death while sitting in a chair inside the home. Investigators said they found a bullet hole in a window.More >>
The victim was reportedly shot to death while sitting in a chair inside the home. Investigators said they found a bullet hole in a window.More >>
According to police, there was a call for a "fight crowd" in a parking lot on the 2700 block of Freedom Drive near Stewart Creek High School before noon.More >>
According to police, there was a call for a "fight crowd" in a parking lot on the 2700 block of Freedom Drive near Stewart Creek High School before noon.More >>
It's been a busy week in court in Rowan County with several cases being heard. Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook provided details on four unrelated cases that were handled this week.More >>
It's been a busy week in court in Rowan County with several cases being heard. Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook provided details on four unrelated cases that were handled this week.More >>
The death of a 16-month-old who fell out of her grandmother's truck while in a car seat in Shelby on Wednesday sent a shutter through those who have spent years being trained and certified on the proper installation on child seats.More >>
The death of a 16-month-old who fell out of her grandmother's truck while in a car seat in Shelby on Wednesday sent a shutter through those who have spent years being trained and certified on the proper installation on child seats.More >>