Prepare your car for fall with auto service!

Fall has officially arrived in North Charlotte! The weather is already starting to get cooler and everywhere you look there’s something that smell, tastes, or looks like a pumpkin. But while the leaves are changing colors, other things are changing that could affect your car. And these aren’t just tangible changes! Thanks to the end of daylight saving time and the start of the holiday travel season, you may be realizing your car may not be prepared for the new season.

Your fall auto service checklist

It’s important to make sure you get the essentials checked out when you bring your car in for some auto service. That especially true if you’re late on your routine car maintenance. Here are some top auto service suggestions that we have for you to check during the fall season:

Check your tires - It may not be time quite yet, but slick roads because of wet and cold weather are coming soon. You want to make sure your North Charlotte car tires are in good shape before you have to drive in more dangerous conditions. You can check the tread of the tire yourself by using a penny. If your tire’s tread doesn’t cover the top of the portrait of Abraham Lincoln, you should get a new set of tires soon.

Test your brakes - No matter how safe you may be driving, if your brakes aren’t in good condition, you’re putting yourself and those around you in danger. Especially when there are more people on the road, you need to make sure you have all the tools you need in working condition so you can react quickly and safely.

Inspect your battery - You don’t want to spend part of your road trip on the side of the road thanks to a dead battery! Make sure our auto service experts take a look at it and provide guidance on a replacement if you need it.

Look at your headlights - With fall comes a lower amount of time of daylight. To ensure you have maximum visibility when you’re driving in the dark, check your headlights. If they’re cloudy or not working, it might be time for a cleaning or a new bulb.

This is by no means the only things you can or should get checked during a service appointment. Some other suggestions include:

Wipe blade service

A/C and heater service

Oil change

Coolant and other fluids service

