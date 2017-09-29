Unknown man, armed, robs Metro PCS in Steele Creek Division - | WBTV Charlotte

Unknown man, armed, robs Metro PCS in Steele Creek Division

Source: CMPD Source: CMPD
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A suspect with a handgun robbed the Metro PCS on S. Tryon Street, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say. 

The incident occurred Monday around 5:36 p.m.

No injuries were reported. CMPD say the man fled the scene. 

The identity of the man is unknown. Police say he was wearing a burgundy sweatshirt, grey sweatpants and a blue hat. 

Anyone with information concerning these cases or the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.  

