Unknown man, armed, robs Metro PCS in Steele Creek Division

A suspect with a handgun robbed the Metro PCS on S. Tryon Street, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say.

The incident occurred Monday around 5:36 p.m.

No injuries were reported. CMPD say the man fled the scene.

The identity of the man is unknown. Police say he was wearing a burgundy sweatshirt, grey sweatpants and a blue hat.

Anyone with information concerning these cases or the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

