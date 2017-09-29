WATCH: Baby pandas given a parade at Panda research facility

Ten panda cubs on Friday delivered their cutest greetings for China's upcoming National Panda Day which falls on Sunday.

All these lovely cubs were born in Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in southwest China's Sichuan Province this year, with the oldest being five months old and the youngest only two months old.

The 10 panda cubs, including three pairs of twins, are also the total that have been given birth in the breeding center by now in 2017, with another one born overseas in France.

The cubs, with some lying still on all fours, some running away and rolling down from the stage, amused many visitors.

"We saw so many panda cubs born in just three months from April 24 to July 25. The date 'April 24' has also renewed the record in our base as no mother panda had ever given birth on such an early date before. The April-born cubs are already five months old. They run around and bring much pleasure to visitors," said Wu Kongju, an expert at the breeding center.

The group pageantry was also a celebration for the 30th anniversary of the founding of the research and breeding center, which has developed from a base with only six hungry giant pandas in sickness to the home of 184 giant pandas, the largest giant panda artificial breeding center in the world.