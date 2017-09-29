Deputies: Man boarded school bus, threatened driver and student - | WBTV Charlotte

Deputies: Man boarded school bus, threatened driver and student

A man boarded a Fort Mill school bus and threatened to harm the driver and a student, York County deputies say. 

York sheriff's deputies say Lamarcus Colvin has been charged. 

The man's motives and identity of the school bus driver are unknown. 

