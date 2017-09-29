Deputies: Man accused of threatening driver, student on Fort Mill school bus

A 27-year-old man is accused of boarding a Fort Mill school bus and threatening to harm the driver and a student in August.

According to a police report, the incident occurred at the school bus drop off point on Epps Road on August 30.

The report states Lamarcus Colvin, who is a father of a student who rides the bus, began arguing with the driver over why his son was written up. Colvin then reportedly walked onto the bus and started cussing at the driver, according to the police report.

The driver asked Colvin to leave the bus on multiple occasions but he refused, the police report states. The police report states that Colvin then reportedly began to yell at a juvenile.

Colvin allegedly threatened the juvenile with "bodily harm," according to the report. He then reportedly threatened the driver before leaving the bus.

He was charged with two-counts of communicating threats, interfering with operation of a school bus and public disorderly conduct.

