Police: 'Decomposed' body found in west Charlotte, death investigation underway

A death investigation is underway after a body was found in west Charlotte on Friday morning.

The body was found behind the AME Zion Church located on Griers Grove Road near Beatties Ford Road around 10:30 a.m. The body was found in a field, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say.

There is a large police presence in the area. The body had signs of decomposure, according to police.

A neighbor told WBTV that police knocked on their door and asked whether anyone saw anything "unusual."

The victim has not been identified.

No other information has been released.

