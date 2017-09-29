Dog dragged by truck in Stanly County, nonprofit claims

Julia and Gemini have never met. but they know each others struggle well. Both have applied for countless jobs and both have received countless no's in return.More >>
According to troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the fatal wreck occurred at the intersection of Landsford Road and Clayton Rorie Road in Marshville.More >>
Matthew Stewart, a former Catawba College student-athlete From Beaufort, SC, pleaded guilty in court this week in a sexual assault case from 2012.More >>
The fire was reported just after 7 a.m. at a two-story home in the 6900 block of Old Beatty Ford Road in Rockwell.More >>
Contractors hired by North Carolina to tow, store and auction vehicles seized during DWI cases cannot account for 234 vehicles, according to a state audit.More >>
