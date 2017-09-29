Dog dragged by truck in Stanly County, nonprofit claims

A nonprofit in Stanly County is raising money for a dog who they claim was seriously injured after being dragged behind a truck.

According to the Friends of Stanly County Animals Facebook page, the dog, named Tink, has "blown both knees, has "to the bone" gashes/road rash on her legs, open wounds" and will need skin grafts due to the incident.

A YouCaring page was created by the nonprofit to raise money for Tink's medical expenses. According to the YouCaring page, someone reportedly saw Tink being dragged behind a truck. The crowdfunding page says Tink allegedly ended up in a field.

Friends of Stanly County Animals posted a video of Tink on their Facebook page and say she was taken to the Cabarrus Animal Hospital Friday morning.

The nonprofit stated on Facebook that Tink may "possibly lose a leg and will require "in facility treatment."" In a series of Facebook posts, the nonprofit says Tink has been "an absolute angel."

The group released this statement on Facebook:

"We are beyond thankful for the continued prayers and donations. We also want to thank our committed volunteers Karen Hatley Linker and her daughter Bethany for dropping everything last night to go pick her up and take her to the ER Vet. And Kassie Mull Watkins for transporting her from the ER Vet to Cabarrus Animal Hospital. We are nothing without each and every person who has reached out to help this dog. When bad things happen it brings the best of the best people together. Please continue to share and donate. Her fight will be an ongoing one."

The page claims the FSCA had to front $1,500 for Tink's bill. Besides the YouCaring website, the nonprofit says you can help make donations for Tink's treatment through the Friends of Stanly County Animals bill at the Cabarrus Animal Hospital.

