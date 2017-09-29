Indiana woman tried to kill infant niece with tainted milk, police say

Contractors hired by North Carolina to tow, store and auction vehicles seized during DWI cases cannot account for 234 vehicles, according to a state audit.More >>
Matthew Stewart, a former Catawba College student-athlete From Beaufort, SC, pleaded guilty in court this week in a sexual assault case from 2012.More >>
An Indiana woman upset at having to share her mother's home with her brother's new family is accused of trying to kill her infant niece by putting pain relief medication in a bottle of breast milk, authorities said.More >>
According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, 21-years-old Isaias Gregorio Flores was charged with simple assault, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, shop lifting, possessing marijuana and several traffic offenses.More >>
The fire was reported just after 7 a.m. at a two-story home in the 6900 block of Old Beatty Ford Road in Rockwell.More >>
