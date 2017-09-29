Man accused of assaulting woman, violating domestic violence protection order

A 21-year-old Statesville man was arrested for reportedly assaulting a woman Monday.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, Isaias Gregorio Flores was charged with simple assault, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, shop lifting, possessing marijuana and several traffic offenses.

Deputies say the incident occurred in the 100 block of Cross Creek Drive. Flores is accused of violating a domestic violence protection order.

The sheriff's office said Flores had been convicted of assault on two prior occasions.

Flores was given a $10,000 secured bond, deputies say.

