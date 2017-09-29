No injuries reported in two-alarm fire in Rowan County

A road was shut down due to a two-alarm fire in Rowan County Friday morning.

The fire was reported just after 7 a.m. in a outbuilding next to a home in the 6900 block of Old Beatty Ford Road in Rockwell.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Old Beatty Ford Road was closed for approximately two hours.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the residents.

