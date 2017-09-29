Photo of mother’s frightening car accident goes viral

A Pennsylvania mother took to social media to share photos of a horrific car accident in hopes of warning other parents.

CBS Pittsburgh reports Lancaster resident Jenna Casado Rabberman posted a photo on Facebook showing her mangled 2015 Honda CRV.

She says she wants to warn other parents that they need to buckle their kids, every time.

In the photo caption, she writes: "THIS is why you buckle your kids into their car seats correctly every SINGLE time. Even when they scream because the straps are tight. Even when they complain about the chest clip or being rear facing."

Rabberman says the Chicco and Graco car seats saved the lives of her 6-week old and 3-year-old children.

The family was reportedly on the way home from preschool when another car slammed into them.

Rabberman says paramedics told her the crash could have ended very differently had she not taken the extra time to make sure the boys were buckled in correctly.

Her Faceboook post has now gone viral. It's been shared more than 225,000 times.

Rabberman says she hopes the post will save a life by making someone think twice about buckling their child in.

