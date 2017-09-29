Woman killed in Union County wreck identified

A woman died in a crash in Union County Friday morning.

Raven Ashley Phifer, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene according to troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol. They say she was driving 75 mph when her car ran off the pavement and hit a tree.

She was not wearing a seat belt, according to troopers.

The fatal wreck occurred at the intersection of Landsford Road and Clayton Rorie Road in Marshville.

