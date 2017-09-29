Crash involving tractor-trailer causes heavy delays on I-77 in Huntersville

It is unclear whether anyone was injured in a wreck involving four vehicles in Huntersville Friday morning.

According to the Huntersville Fire Department, four vehicles including a tractor-trailer crashed on Interstate 77 northbound near Exit 25 at Sam Furr Road. Firefighters tweeted about the wreck around 6:13 a.m.

Crews said one person was being checked by MEDIC.

If you're are in the area, you are asked to use caution and yield to responding crews. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation map, there are heavy delays and backups in the area.

*I77 MVA Update* Our crew is on scene, a 4 car MVA including a tractor trailer, checking for injuries now. #MoveOver keep them safe. — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) September 29, 2017

