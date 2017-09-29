BLOG: High heat about to be body-slammed

After a week of scorching temperatures (by late September standards) relief from the heat is on the way. Every day over the past week has had a high temperature of at least 86 degrees and most days were between 88 and 93 degrees, ouch! See the graph if you dare.

Here’s what is interesting though - as you thumb through the other pictures, notice the 2017 summary. You might be tempted to think that the recent heat that we've had is due to a brutal summer. In fact, it's quite the opposite. In 2016, we had 80 days at or above 90 degrees. This year, even including this week’s 90-degree heat, we still only hit 45 days of 90-degree heat, which is almost a cakewalk by North Carolina standards.

Whether you like the heat or not, it’s over in a big way. Even 80-degree high temperatures are missing from our latest 7-day First Alert Forecast.

- Meteorologist Eric Thomas

