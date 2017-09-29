Crazy cell phone tower rescue

Good morning. It's Friday!! :) This is Christine Sperow. Today is September 29. Here is a first look a the stories making headlines now on WBTV News This Morning. Turn us on to get your morning started.

Two workers doing maintenance on a cell phone tower had a scary night last night. One of the worker became unconscious while 130 feet in the air. The other worker who was with him had trouble trying to get him down so firefighters had to step in. WBTV's Micah Smith has more details on how both men were able to get on safe ground and the condition of the worker who fell unconscious.

Police are calling a crash that took a little girl's life a freak accident. She was in her car seat. We'll explain what happened while the car was in motion.

If it was a joke it wasn't funny. School officials at UNC Charlotte saying there may be leads in the case surrounding a racially-insensitive sign that was posted as a school water fountain.

He was pressured to do it. Finally, President Donald Trump temporarily lifted the "Jones Act" for Puerto Rico... allowing more non U.S. ships to deliver supplies to the Island.

TODAY: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will open their facilities for people who need to renew under the Deferred Action of Childhood Arrivals, also known as DACA. Some are giving the school system flack about opening their doors to give the public this opportunity. We'll explain why.

WEATHER CHANGES: It's hot in herrrreeee! When is that fall weather going to be here? Very very soon. Meteorologist Al Conklin has more details on the cool down and when we'll get some much needed rain.

We're on air now.

Christine