Workers rescued from top of cell tower in south Charlotte

Firefighters responded to a high-angle rescue involving two workers who were stuck on top of a cell tower in south Charlotte Thursday night.

The rescue happened around 10 p.m. on the 1900 block of Rama Road near McClintock Middle School. Officials said the people trapped were subcontractors working on the tower.

Police said one of the workers was reportedly unconscious because of a medical issue. The other worker then went up to help his coworker but couldn't bring him down.

Charlotte firefighters said the people being rescued were about 130 feet in the air, which caused a problem because it's higher than the truck's ladder can go.

CFD working high angle rescue; estimated 130' up; 10:59 pm pic.twitter.com/4Yl6jU0KfN — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) September 29, 2017

The workers were back on the ground around 11:30 p.m. The unconscious worker was taken to the hospital to be treated.

The workers were on the tower for about two hours.

No names have been released.

