Person rescued from top of cell tower in south Charlotte

Firefighters responded to a high-angle rescue involving a person who was stuck on top of a cell tower in south Charlotte Thursday night.

The rescue happened around 10 p.m. on the 1900 block of Rama Road near McClintock Middle School. Officials have not said why the person was on the tower.

There is no word on injuries and no names have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

