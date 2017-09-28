Man wanted in late-August Charlotte homicide arrested in Georgia

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a man they believe is responsible for a homicide that took place in late August was arrested in Georgia Thursday.

Darius Jordan Perry, 19, was wanted in connection to the shooting death of De’Monte RaShawn Perkins, 22. He is now charged with murder and is being extradited back to Charlotte from DeKalb County, GA.

The shooting happened on August 24, on the 5400 block of Windy Valley Drive, near Hovis and Rozelles Ferry Roads. When officers arrived at the scene they found Perkins deceased with a gunshot wound.

The following Saturday, police arrested 24-year-old Jacobe Levone Walker and charged him with murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

If you have any information about the shooting, you're asked to call VCAT at 704-336-VCAT (8228) or 911.

Previous: 'Armed and dangerous' man still wanted in Charlotte's 60th homicide

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.