Man wanted in late-August Charlotte homicide arrested in Georgia

Little did we know Nicholas would absolutely steal the show and come up with a description so fitting, the fair folks might want to consider hiring him for the marketing team.More >>
A viewer sent WBTV a photo of the sign, which reads "COLORED." Campus officials say the investigation began after that image was posted to Snapchat.More >>
CMS says the superintendent simply asked principals to circulate the flyer, but it was not required. CMS Superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox is answering to critics.More >>
Darius Jordan Perry, 19, was wanted in connection to the shooting death of De’Monte RaShawn Perkins, 22. He is now charged with murder.More >>
When given a choice of paying more in taxes, or paying a toll to finance new roads, 54% of registered voters polled in Mecklenburg County said they would rather pay more in taxes, while just 30% said tolls.More >>
