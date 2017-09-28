Forever Family: Meet Bethany

Now our Forever Family segment of the week, in my opinion, she's one of the smartest kids I've ever met!

Bethany is a girl who is still so young and already she is an inspiration to everyone around her. Bethany has overcome so much on her own, now she's ready to follow her big dream to continue to help others with the support of a family by her side.

"I am fun, I am exciting," Bethany said. "You tell me that we will go somewhere you bet that I will make it fun."

Bethany says math is one of her favorite subjects because "I like figuring out the problems and then I will go 'that was common sense!'"

She says she wants to go to college to either be a veterinarian or in the Coast Guard.

"I just want to work with animals and save people’s lives," she said.

Child advocate Teryl Bowen says Bethany is "a very resilient child."

"She has been through a lot but she is still trying to be positive about her future," Bowen said. "Which we really admire about her. She is an amazing person, and she will be the gem of any family."

"I want a Mom who will accept me for who I am. Try to make me learn and find in my own ways," Bethany said.

To learn more about adopting Bethany, please contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY. Or log onto foreverfamily.org.

