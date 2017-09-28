MUST WATCH: 10-year-old steals the show at the Cleveland County Fair

Sometimes in the news business, you get lucky when looking for the perfect sound bite from the perfect person. Thursday afternoon, WBTV found Nicholas at the Cleveland County Fair.

He screamed from inside a bumper car, “Hey! Put me on TV!”

OK kid.

Little did we know Nicholas would absolutely steal the show and come up with a description so fitting, the fair folks might want to consider hiring him for the marketing team.

Check out the video to see the most enthusiastic kid at the fair.

The 93rd Cleveland County Fair is at 1751 East Marion Street in Shelby.

Hours:

Saturday: 9am-11pm

Sunday: 10am-11pm

Weekdays: 3pm-11pm

Tickets:

$9 Adults

$5 Kids 5-12 years

Free Kids under 5 years

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.