CMS uses schools for DACA Renewals

Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District (CMS) says the superintendent is asking principals to circulate a flyer to inform their students that Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) renewals does not cross the line.

CMS says the superintendent simply asked principals to circulate the flyer, but it was not required. CMS Superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox is answering to critics.

"To those people," Wilcox said. "These are my kids. I have an obligation to serve them. I have an obligation to make sure they are well maintained and we are going to do that."

The Latin American Coalition asked CMS for assistance to spread the word about DACA renewals that must be completed by October 5.

"We understand that there are biases of people," LAC Executive Director Jose Hernandez-Paris said. "They feel we are overstepping our boundaries when we are trying to help kids."

Hernandez-Paris says there are about 1,000 kids in Charlotte who need to be renewed. The coalition is concerned what will happen to the DACA recipients if they don't send the paperwork in by the deadline.

"They will lose their work permit," he said. "Their ability to drive. Their ability to go to school."

The United States is no longer accepting first-time DACA requests, but only from current beneficiaries.

The cost of renewal is $495. The coalition is accepting donations to help anybody who may not have the money.

"We are fearful that we will disenfranchise a large group of kids," Hernandez-Paris said. "Who are some of the most brilliant kids we have in the school district."

Despite the fact it is still unclear what will happen to DACA, the Executive Director says the recipients by follow the law to remain.

"It's about time that we stepped up," Hernandez-Paris said. "And within the guidelines of the law help the kids."

DACA renewals at CMS schools will start Thursday and end Monday. Thursday renewals will take place at Harding and Garinger High Schools. On Friday, the renewals will take place at Independence and Olympic High Schools and, on Monday, students can get renewed at South Mecklenburg High School. The times are from 2:30 - 6:00 p.m.

