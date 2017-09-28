3 arrested in connection with shooting at Gardner-Webb University

Officials at Gardner-Webb University say they are learning more about a shooting on campus Wednesday night but still have key questions they need answered.

The shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m. outside building E at the University Apartment complex on campus.

Three people drove up in a vehicle, according to University Police Chief Barry Johnson, with one man jumping out with a gun and using a dumpster for cover, targeting a man.

"He started shooting with no regard for human life, property, or anything," said Johnson.

The intended victim ran as ten shots rang out. That person was not hit. No one else was either.

When the suspect jumped back into the vehicle and tried to leave, that's when University Police showed up and detained the people in the car.

Within hours all three were charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm into occupied property, and possession of a firearm on educational property.

The campus went on lockdown with emails and text messages telling everyone to seek shelter. That order was lifted a few hours later when they determined the man had left the campus.

Eighteen-year-old Drew Harkins, 22-year-old Diatrius Harris, and Randolph Lewis Gilchrest, 18, were booked into the Cleveland County Jail under of bond of $250,000 each.

More charges are possible say authorities. The intended victim escaped the scene and for a while police were not sure if he was armed and also a threat.

Police put out a call for him as a person of interest but Thursday said that was all about locating the victim.

Chief Johnson said they have identified him and will be talking with him for information. No charges are expected against him.

The entire incident was caught on surveillance video and officials are reviewing it. Officials say none of those involved are a student at the school. They are wanting to know why they were on campus.

Anyone with information is urged to call campus police at 704-406-2610.

