3 wanted in Huntersville counterfeit money scam - | WBTV Charlotte

3 wanted in Huntersville counterfeit money scam

Courtesy of Huntersville Police Department Courtesy of Huntersville Police Department
Courtesy of Huntersville Police Department Courtesy of Huntersville Police Department
Courtesy of Huntersville Police Department Courtesy of Huntersville Police Department
HUNTERSVILLE, NC (WBTV) -

Huntersville Police Department are searching for three people in a counterfeit money case.

According to police, on September 6, three people used identical counterfeit U.S. currency at three locations on Sam Furr Road.

Anyone with more information on the individuals pictured are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-464-5400.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly