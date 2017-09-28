3 wanted in Huntersville counterfeit money scam

A new poll finds only about one in 10 have more confidence in the district than they did one year ago.More >>
Three-fourths of those surveyed in Mecklenburg County say it is very, or somewhat difficult to find affordable housing in the county.More >>
When given a choice of paying more in taxes, or paying a toll to finance new roads, 54% of registered voters polled in Mecklenburg County said they would rather pay more in taxes, while just 30% said tolls.More >>
A viewer sent WBTV a photo of the sign, which reads "COLORED." Campus officials say the investigation began after that image was posted to Snapchat.More >>
Officials at Gardner-Webb University say they are learning more about a shooting on campus Wednesday night but still have key questions they need answered.More >>
