Crews battle heavy flames in Gaston County house fire

Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Gaston County Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 4:30 p.m. at a home on the 100 block of Propst Road, which is off of Springs Road in Dallas.

From WBTV's Sky3, heavy flames could be seen coming from the roof of the house.

There is no word on what may have sparked the fire or if any injuries were reported.

