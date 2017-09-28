Tanker truck overturns on I-485 in south Charlotte

One person was rushed to the hospital after a crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer on I-485 in south Charlotte.

The accident happened after 3:30 p.m. on I-485 at South Boulevard, which is Exit 65. Medic said one person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with very serious injuries.

The victim's name and condition have not been released.

From WBTV's Sky3, the truck could be seen on its side just off the ramp.

There is no word on what may have led to the crash or if any charges are being filed.

